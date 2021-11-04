Paul Rudy reveals the 2021 Prep Pigskin Report Silver Pigskin finalists





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2021 High School Football season is coming to an end, which means it’s time for PPR Papa Pig, Paul Rudy, to reveal the 2021 Silver Pigskin Finalists.

Following tradition, Rudy surprised all the finalists at their homes and school campuses, while broadcasting live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

The finalists weren’t revealed in any specific order, but based on geographical location to one another, so each of them would be revealed live on-air.

This year’s Silver Pigskin Finalists are:

Lucky Sutton, Cathedral Catholic

Gracen Halton, St. Augustine’s

Jalen Daniels, Lincoln High School

Christian Washington, Helix Charter High School

Savigon Yokley, El Capitan High School

Below are the individual surprise reveals for each of the finalists:

Lucky Sutton:

Gracen Halton:

Jalen Daniels:

Christian Washington:

Savigon Yokley: