Pawmicon is back and participants are encouraged to try out their immersive VR scavenger hunt

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Sunday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Town & Country Resort in Mission Valley, the Helen Woodward Animal Center will be putting together a super fun day, Pawmicon!

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out on “Good Morning San Diego” visiting with all the super pups and getting all the details.

For more information visit: https://animalcenter.org/events/pawmicon/