PAWmicon with Helen Woodward Animal Center on Saturday

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – For the eighth year in a row, Helen Woodward Animal Center will celebrate the spectacular feats of superhero adopters by paying homage to Comic-Con International with a Pop Culture-themed Dog Cosplay event entitled PAWmicon.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is throwing a PAWmicon-themed Weekend including Pop-culture-named orphan pets, Comic-Con-themed giveaways, Photo opportunities, A Comic-themed Kid’s Craft for younger attendees, Rush Coffee Cart and Kona Ice for sweets and treats.

Helen Woodward Animal Center PR/Communications Manager, Fernanda Lopez, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the event.

Highly anticipated PAWSplay Costume Competition on Saturday, July 24th between 9:30 am and 10:30 am, located in the Center’s Humane Education Pavilion.

Those who wish to participate in the contest can sign up here: https://my.animalcenter.org/event/pawmicon-2021/e346864.

The entry fee is $10 per pup and all proceeds support the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Cosplayers will serve as judges and be available for photo opportunities after the contest.

A Comic-themed Kid’s Craft will be available for younger attendees and a Coffee Cart and Kona Ice will also be on-site for sweets and treats.

This year, Comic-Con is remaining COVID-safe in July. Instead of being live downtown, the world-renowned event is providing an online virtual experience, entitled Comic-Con @ Home.

For the first time ever, Comic-con International is including the rescue facility in its line-up with a Helen Woodward Animal Center-hosted panel entitled Animals in Graphic Novels and Games. The virtual panel discussion, set to premiere on July 25th at 11:00 am, features Chris Ryall and Keith Arem and is hosted by Robert Rice from Omniscape.