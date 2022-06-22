Paws for Purple Hearts continues to help veterans with the road to recovery

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Veterans and dogs are working together in helping other veterans with the road to recovery.

It’s called “Canine Assisted Warrior Therapy” and they just got a new puppy, soon to be trained to be a service dog for a military vet!

They are in need of donations to get more pups and train them to the highest quality! You can donate HERE

“Your generous, tax-deductible donation helps thousands of Warriors facing the visible and invisible wounds of war. Our Canine Assisted Warrior Therapy helps them heal as they help others – all with the goal of raising top tier service dogs for Veterans and active duty Service Members with mobility and trauma challenges.”

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at Paws for Purple Hearts with more details on the good that they are doing for our veterans.

