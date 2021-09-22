Paws For Purple Hearts specializes in canine assisted warrior therapy for veterans and service members

SORRENTO VALLEY (KUSI)- Paws for Purple Hearts is a non-profit in San Diego that specializes in canine assisted warrior therapy. Their mission is to provide a better life for wounded United States Veterans and Service Members by giving them a service dog that will guide them through life’s challenges.

Paws for Purple Hearts recently celebrated a graduation and KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was there in Sorrento Valley to talk more about it with one of the program directors.

The non-profit works directly with America’s Warriors who face mobility challenges and trauma-related conditions such as PTSD and TBI. They provide the highest quality assistance dogs and canine-assisted therapeutic programs.