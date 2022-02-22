PB Backyard Comedy hosts free event for local members of the military

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A free comedy show is serving up more than just laughs, it’s educating our local military on how to use critical home-buying resources.

On Tuesday, the makers of P.B. Backyard Comedy will team up with local real estate groups in addition to putting on the show, which is headlined by veterans themselves while also giving away free resources on how they can obtain VA loans.

While the show is exclusively for active duty military and veterans, they are allowed to bring guests and friends.

Chris Meyer with PB Backyard Comedy shared more on the importance of supporting the men and women who sacrifice so much.

The event takes place Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. at Backyard Kitchen & Tap, located at 832 Garnet Ave.

To register for the free event, click here.