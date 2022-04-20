PB Backyard Comedy to hold benefit event for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A local comedy group called ” PB Backyard Comedy” formed during the pandemic to bring some light to neighbors of Pacific Beach during a dark time.

The group will be hosting a benefit show on Thursday for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

On April 21st at the Backyard Kitchen & Tap you can catch a comedy show that cares!

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Chris Meyer, one of the groups founding members, about their upcoming benefit show.

You can buy your tickets HERE