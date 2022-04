‘Peace in the Park’ to be held at Mt. View park on April 9th

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Police is continuing their efforts to make area parks more safe with another event scheduled on Saturday April 9th.

To tell us more about the “Peace in the Park” event is San Diego Police Department Southeastern Division Captain Manny Del Torro.

The event starts at 10 am and ends at 2 pm at Mt. View Park.