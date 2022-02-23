Peaceful prayer rally to be held at the Catholic Diocese of SD in support of mask choice

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, Feb. 25 at 10:00 a.m. parents and children will hold a peaceful prayer rally in effort to support “mask choice” at the Catholic Diocese of San Diego.

The prayer rally is to open the eyes of Bishop McElroy who has not been listening to the voices of students and parents in the fight.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Lauren Matricardi, a parent, about the upcoming prayer rally.

Peaceful Prayer Rally for Mask Choice

February 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

The Catholic Diocese of San Diego: 3888 Paducah Drive, San Diego, CA 92117