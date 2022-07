Peanuts celebrate black artists at Comic-Con Gaslamp District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the centennial year of Charles M. Schulz his legacy touches the future.

Peanuts worldwide is celebrating and supporting the work of up-and-coming black artists.

Robb Armstrong, Cartoonist-animator, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his work and why it is being celebrated by the peanuts!