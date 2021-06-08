Pechanga Resort Casino hosts two-day job fair with sign-on incentives

TEMECULA (KUSI) – Pechanga Resort Casino hosts a two-day job fair in an effort to fill more than 250 positions and readies to make employment offers on the spot.

Positions needing to be filled include line cooks, servers, bartenders, stewards, cocktail servers, and more.

Applicants looking to work in the food and beverage sector at Pechanga should make plans to get to the job fair on Wednesday, June 9 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and resort positions on Thursday, June 10 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

An array of resort positions await prospective candidates including room attendants, environmental services, lifeguards, golf shop and golf operations. Applicants will meet directly with hiring managers in many cases and should be ready to accept an on-the-spot offer if presented. Job fairs will be held on the second floor of the Pechanga Resort Tower meeting rooms.

Across all departments within Pechanga Resort Casino, more than 250 positions need to be filled. Many of those jobs now come with sign-on incentives of up to $1,500. A lifeguard position will fetch a $500 signing bonus. Roles as an EVS Specialist, Guest room attendant, steward and member of the cash drop team earn a $1,000 incentive. And newly hired, full-time line cooks will take home an additional $1,500. All signing incentive eligible positions have criteria that must be met to receive the additional monies. Pechanga offers a host of other benefits to its team members including free meals during a shift, medical, dental and vision insurance, 401(K)-retirement programs with employer match, longevity bonus, tuition reimbursements and more.

“We encourage everyone who has been thinking about getting back into the workplace or getting a different or better job to come and apply with at Pechanga Resort Casino,” said Cary Berner, Vice President of Human Resources. “The hospitality industry is coming out of the pandemic tremendously well, and our visitors are excited to come back and see us and spend time here. We have a great team at Pechanga and we are looking for more great team members to launch their careers, or to start fresh and work toward something great.”

Prospective candidates attending either day of the job fair can upload their resumes ahead of time at the Pechanga Careers webpage – www.pechanga.com/careers – or bring one with them. Cary Berner recommends dressing for success and wearing a winning smile.