Pechanga Resort Casino looks to fill more than 250 jobs during job fair





TEMECULA (KUSI) – Pechanga Resort Casino is looking for good Team Members who will fill more than 250 currently available positions.

The Southern California resort/casino is hosting a one-day career fair Wednesday, July 21. From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., candidates can come to Pechanga for the career fair and get the chance to talk and interview with hiring managers.

They may even be offered a position on the spot. Applicants looking to work in the food and beverage sector and the hotel/resort sectors are encouraged to apply.

Positions needing to be filled include line cooks, servers, bartenders, stewards, cocktail servers, reservations agents, environmental services team, massage therapists, pool food service positions and more. The career fair takes place at the second floor meeting rooms in the Pechanga Resort Tower.

More information can be found at Pechanga.com/careers.