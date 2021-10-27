Pedestrian, 20, fatally struck by car on East Village freeway ramp

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A car struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday on an East Village-area freeway interchange, authorities reported.

The 20-year-old Las Vegas man had just gotten out of a car he had been riding in and was walking on the ramp from southbound Interstate 5 to eastbound state Route 94 when the vehicle hit him at about 6 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

His name was withheld pending family notification.

The fatal accident forced a roughly two-hour closure of the freeway connector, CHP spokesman Sal Castro said.