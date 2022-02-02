Pedestrian dead after being struck by car while attempting to cross the street

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man died when he attempted to cross the street and was hit by a car in the Nestor neighborhood, police said Wednesday.

The 42-year-old pedestrian was struck by a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 29-year-old man in the 2100 block of Coronado Avenue at around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

It was not immediately clear if the victim was pronounced dead at the scene or was taken to a hospital.

The SDPD Traffic Division was investigating the accident. Authorities said driving under the influenced was determined not to be a factor.

No further information was immediately released.