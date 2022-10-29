Pedestrian deaths lead to push for better infrastructure in National City

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – National City has dealt with numerous untimely deaths due to poor street planning, pedestrian awareness, and lack of bike safety infrastructure.

Now, the community and local leaders are pushing for equitable mobility for all through efforts like the Vision Zero policy, which is based off of the practices of bike and pedestrian reliant countries in Scandinavia.

National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard to talk about the city’s future plans and how they will impact bike, foot, and vehicle traffic in the region.