Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver at Mountain View intersection

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Police Wednesday were searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck an 81-year-old man walking in a crosswalk at a Mountain View intersection.

The crash happened shortly before 8:25 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South 45th Street and Logan Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

An 81-year-old man was crossing Logan Avenue northbound in a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle that turned onto eastbound Logan Avenue from southbound South 45th Street, Buttle said.

The driver fled the scene and was last seen heading eastbound on Logan Avenue, the officer said. No detailed description of the vehicle or its driver were immediately available.

The victim suffered a skull fracture and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday, Buttle said. The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.