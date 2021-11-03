Pedestrian in Chula Vista severely injured in traffic accident

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A pedestrian was severely injured Wednesday in a traffic accident on a South Bay street, authorities reported.

The crash in the 500 block of C Street in Chula Vista occurred shortly before 11 a.m., according to police.

Emergency crews had to pull the victim from underneath a vehicle with help from a resident who supplied a vehicle jack, Officer Michael Knapp said.

The parked car of the pedestrian that got hit rolled forward and hit another parked car when the accident occurred, making it a three car collision.

Paramedics took the pedestrian, whose identity was not immediately available, to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening trauma, according to police.

A motorist involved in the wreck was treated for injuries of undisclosed severity, Knapp said.

The Chula Vista Police Traffic Bureau was called to investigate the scene for new information.