Pedestrian injured in San Diego train collision

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A pedestrian was injured when he was struck by a northbound Coaster train at the Old Town Transit Station, authorities said today.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Transit Enforcement Unit responded at approximately 7:48 p.m. Tuesday to the station regarding a train collision, where they found the injured pedestrian, said Sgt. Jason King.

The pedestrian was taken to UCSD Hillcrest in an unknown condition.

Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call the sheriff’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.