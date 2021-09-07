Pedestrian killed by vehicle on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A pedestrian was killed in a traffic accident on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard Tuesday.

The San Diego Police Department responded to a call regarding a man in his 50s who was on the ground near the intersection of Clairemont Mesa and Mercury Street after being hit by a vehicle.

The man was rushed to a hospital in an unknown condition. Police has no description of the vehicle that hit him.

The accident forced the closure of westbound traffic near the 8100 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard at around 5:45 a.m. Lanes were reopened by 9 a.m.

Police were still investigating the accident.