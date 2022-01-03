Pedestrian killed in Logan Heights hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A predawn hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in Logan Heights Monday, authorities reported.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was walking in the 2000 block of Franklin Avenue when a vehicle struck him about 3:15 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the crash, the motorist continued driving and left the area, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

Paramedics took the pedestrian to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately available.

Police have no description of the hit-and-run driver or the vehicle that struck the victim.