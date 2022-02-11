Pedestrian struck and killed by truck in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – A 29-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck in San Marcos, deputies said Wednesday.

The man was attempting to cross the street in the 1300 block of Mission Road when he was hit at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday by a Dodge Ram 1500 driven by a 56-year-old man, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver did not sustain any injuries. Deputies that were investigating said alcohol and speeding were not a factor in the accident. No other information was released.