Pedestrian struck, killed by San Diego Metropolitan Transit system bus

LAKESIDE (KUSI) – A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday by a San Diego Metropolitan Transit System bus in the unincorporated community of Lakeside, near Santee.

The crash was reported at 5:45 p.m. at 12250 Woodside Ave., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters worked to save the pedestrian’s life. It was not immediately known if the patient was taken to a hospital or pronounced dead at the scene.