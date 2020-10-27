Pennsylvania man arrested in connection to San Diego homicide cold case





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities in Pennsylvania have arrested a 75-year-old man in connection to a homicide cold case in California.

The San Diego Police Department said John J. Sipos of Schnecksville was taken into custody in Lehigh County Saturday, October 24th on a murder charge.

On November 20, 1969, the body of Mary Scott was found dead in her home in the 4000 block of 39th Street, according to SDPD. Police said at the time the investigators exhausted all leads at the time and the case eventually went cold.

The sister of the victim Rosalie Sanz joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the arrest and finally getting justice for, Mary Scott, 51 years after her murder.

Sanz said District Attorney cold case investigator, Tony Johnson, tracked down the alleged killer using forensic genealogy was used with the suspect’s DNA.

The arrest warrant for Sipos lists bail at $3 million.

Sipos was being held at Lehigh County Detention Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, pending extradition to San Diego.