Pennsylvania researchers developing gum that could reduce COVID transmission

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – How would you like your chewing gum to potentially reduce your transmission of COVID-19?

Well, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania are working on it.

The findings were recently published in the journal Molecular Therapy, led by Dr. Henry Daniell at Penn’s School of Dental Medicine with scientists from the Perelman School of Medicine, the School of Veterinary Medicine, and the Wistar Institute and Fraunhofer USA.

The gum is laced with a protein grown from plants that could have the ability to neutralize the virus within saliva by way of “trapping” SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19.

Dr. Henry Daniell himself, W. D. Miller Professor & Director of Translational Research, of the School of Dental Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the potential gum.