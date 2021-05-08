Pentagon tracking Chinese rocket debris expected to reenter atmosphere this weekend





SAN DIEGO AIR & SPACE MUSEUM (KUSI) – Scientists believe the Long March 5B rocket, which carried a Chinese space station module, will reenter the earth’s atmosphere today and land in the ocean or wilderness.

Last week, the rocket successfully delivered the Tianhe module, securing living quarters for the future Chinese Space Station.

The 30-meter long rocket is one of the largest space launches to require an uncontrolled reentry.

While fears are circulating that the rocket could land in an inhabited area, scientists do not think it is likely.

In May 2020, the last Long March rocket landed in the ocean, but debris was reported dropping on villages in the Ivory Coast, also known as Côte d’Ivoire.

James Kidrick, President and Chief Executive Officer at San Diego Air & Space Museum, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the rocket launch and subsequent debris landing.