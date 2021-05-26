People around the world mark the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death

COUNTY ADMINISTRATION BUILDING (KUSI) – People around the world are marking the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of Floyd’s murder last month.

His death sparked nationwide protests and led to calls of police reform.

The president met with the Floyd family today.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards joined viewers live from the County Administration Building with more on that oval office meeting.