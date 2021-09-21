People of Jacumba Springs file lawsuit to stop 600-acre solar farm

JACUMBA SPRINGS (KUSI) – The San Diego County Supervisors unanimously voted to approve construction of a 600-acre solar farm in the east county community of Jacumba Hot Springs.

Nearly every single resident of Jacumba Hot Springs is opposed to the solar farm, but our Supervisors didn’t care, and approved the construction in the community anyway.

KUSI’s Dan Plante reports that construction is beginning, but the people of Jacumba Springs are not giving up their fight. Plante says the people are “the underdogs in this deal, up against this company called Baywa, which is a multi-billion dollar corporation out of Germany. And of course the political movement to do whatever they can to clock the box for climate change.”

Baywa already has a 100-acre solar farm currently constructed and operating in Jacumba Springs, but are aiming to get the 600-acre farm built in addition.

Jacumba Springs residents have now filed a lawsuit to stop the 600-acre solar farm.

Furthermore, the people of Jacumba have hired the attorney who stopped the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

According the lawsuit, the company lied and steamrolled a underprivileged community along the way.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live in Jacumba with all of the details.