People outraged after City of San Diego removes parking for bike lanes in University Heights





UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS (KUSI) – A protest was held in University Heights as a result of the City of San Diego adding bike lanes along Park Boulevard.

In order to add the bike lanes, the City is removing parking, which has caused outrage from nearby residents and business owners.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was live in University Heights speaking with the angry protesters.

