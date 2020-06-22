People’s Alliance for Justice calls for further police reform in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Shane Harris, President and founder of The People’s Alliance for Justice, held a news conference to denounce San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s proposal to create a county Office of Equity and Racial Justice, contending he did not get enough community input.

Harris has sent a different proposal to District Attorney Summer Stephan, calling for her office to open an independent unit to investigate police misconduct and excessive force cases.