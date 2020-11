People’s Alliance for Justice calls on County to release ethnicity data for vaccine trials





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The People’s Alliance for Justice is asking the county and the four major companies producing COVID-19 vaccines to release the ethnicity data with regards to the clinical trials.

Founder and President of the People’s Alliance for Justice, Reverend Shane Harris, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to explain why they want to see this information.

We are calling for these companies to provide a race/ethnicity breakdown of all of their trials in the San Diego community. The reality is that black and other people of color do not trust vaccines and these companies must be transparent on who they are providing trials to. pic.twitter.com/tCXutLSEs9 — Shane Harris (@shaneharrisnow) November 16, 2020

These companies should not have the “option” on whether to deliver the data but should be required by law that if they are going to do trials in our communities then we deserve to know how we are being impacted. If we don’t get the data we can sue for it and lead protests. — Shane Harris (@shaneharrisnow) November 16, 2020