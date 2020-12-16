People’s Alliance for Justice launches task force to protect minority workers who refuse vaccine





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rev. Shane Harris, president and founder of the civil rights organization People’s Alliance for Justice, held a press conference earlier today on the organization’s efforts to launch a task force of attorneys to help defend Black and minority employees forced by their employers to take COVID-19 vaccines and be fired if they don’t.

Rev. Harris joined KUSI News to discuss what can be done to build trust around the vaccine.

They must address the systemic and racial history pertaining to black communities and vaccinations. Trust will not be built by forcing black and minority people to take the vaccine. — Shane Harris (@shaneharrisnow) December 16, 2020