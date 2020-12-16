People’s Alliance for Justice launches task force to protect minority workers who refuse vaccine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rev. Shane Harris, president and founder of the civil rights organization People’s Alliance for Justice, held a press conference earlier today on the organization’s efforts to launch a task force of attorneys to help defend Black and minority employees forced by their employers to take COVID-19 vaccines and be fired if they don’t.

Rev. Harris joined KUSI News to discuss what can be done to build trust around the vaccine.

