Performer Vanessa Williams discusses her new children’s book, ‘Bubble Kisses’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Vanessa Williams is one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers in the entertainment industry today. Having sold millions of records worldwide, Vanessa has also achieved numerous #1 and Top 10 hits on various Billboard Album and Singles charts: Pop, Dance, R&B, Adult Contemporary, Holiday, Latin, Gospel and Jazz.

Her critically acclaimed work in film, television, recordings and the Broadway stage has been recognized by every major industry award affiliate including 4 Emmy nominations, 11 Grammy nominations, a Tony nomination, 3 SAG award nominations, 7 NAACP Image Awards and 3 Satellite Awards. Her platinum single “Colors of the Wind,” from the Disney’s Pocahontas, won the Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

The acclaimed author and entertainer now has a new children’s book that tells the tale of a young girl, her pet goldfish and the wonderful, magical adventure she embarks on.

The author of “Bubble Kisses,” Vanessa Williams, discussed the new book on Good Morning San Diego.

Here is a link to download the book.