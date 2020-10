Perks Coffee Shop in San Marcos reopens with COVID-19 protocols

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – A beloved San Marcos coffee shop is coming back to life.

Perks Coffee Shop has reopened with COVID-19 guidelines after struggling to stay in business for several months.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke to the San Marcos Mayor about the city’s efforts to get small businesses back on their feet.

Earlier live shot:

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon interviews owner of Perks Coffee Shop, Maverick Wolf.