Pet adoptions are free for military members at the Helen Woodward Animal Center

Pet adoptions are free for military members at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in the month of January.

Pet adoptions are free for military members until Jan. 15, made possible through generous donations by the Animals for Armed Forces Foundation.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is also desperate for fosters, so if you are interested check out their website: www.animalcenter.org