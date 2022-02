Pet Dental Health Month reminds you to brush you dogs teeth to keep them healthy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This month is Pet Dental Health Month! If you prioritize your dogs dental health, you could possibly extend your pets life. Imagine if you never brushed your teeth?

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the San Diego Humane Society to talk about your dogs dental health and meet some pups up for adoption.