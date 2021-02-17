Pet Dental Month: Helen Woodward Animal Center reminds you to get your pet’s teeth cleaned





RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – February is Pet Dental Care Month and periodontal inflammation is the most common disease affecting small animals. Adopting good dental health habits will promote the long-term health of your pet.

When tartar and calculus build up on the teeth of our pets it can cause inflammation of the tissue holding the teeth in place but it can also affect the bone holding the teeth as well, according to experts at Helen Woodward Animal Center.

A Veterinary dental cleaning includes polishing after removal of the plaque and tartar.



Veterinary dental cleaning involves general anesthesia. Anesthesia is necessary for a quality dental exam and cleaning because the vast majority of pets would not be cooperative for examination of each tooth from all angles, examination of the gum tissue, and evaluation of tooth stability. Pets also need all surfaces of the tooth cleaned including underneath the gum line.

The level of anesthetic risk that pertains to your pet should be considered and discussed with your veterinarian.

Getting professional cleanings are only one aspect of good dental hygiene for our pets. At home care is important. Next time you are in with your pet to see your family veterinarian don’t forget to ask them to show you what products they carry to help with home dental care and demonstrate how to brush your pets teeth.

There are many options for owners for at home dental care and also many different tools.



At home dental care can range from feeding dental health food and treats, to brushing your pets teeth. Owners can also brush their pet’s teeth at home using pet friendly toothpaste in flavors such as poultry, malt, and seafood.

People can make an appointment at Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Companion Animal Hospital by visiting www.Animalcenter.org or call (858) 756-4117 x500.