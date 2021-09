Pet lovers across the country to take part in #RememberMeThursday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Helen Woodward Animal Center is calling on pet lovers everywhere to participate in Remember Me Thursday®.

On Thursday, September 23, thousands are taking part in the #RememberMeThursday campaign to bring awareness to the 1 million+ orphan pets waiting to be adopted. Communications Director Jessica Gercke spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the campaign.