Pet training allows your to learn more about your pet while bonding with each other





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Mark Mathis talked with Fernanda Lopez with the Helen Woodward Animal Center about all new pet owners training their animals.

Pet training is a great way to learn more about your dog and it’s behaviors, so you can learn to work with your pet not against them.

They go over a lot of good tips in the interview above. You can learn more information under “ask the trainer” on animalcenter.org.