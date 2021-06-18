Petco Park at full capacity brings more business to downtown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -The San Diego Padres played a game at Petco Park at full capacity for the first time in 630 days when they face the Cincinnati Reds Thursday at what the team is billing as “San Diego’s Opening Day.”

Capacity had been limited at Petco Park this season because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic imposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Statewide restrictions were lifted Tuesday. Fans were prohibited from Petco Park during the coronavirus-delayed and shortened 2020 season.

Surrounding businesses were excited about the increase in customers.