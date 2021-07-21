Petco Park featuring high school bands in ‘Rock the Park: Youth Showcase’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Swell, a North County band, has been selected to play three songs at “Rock the Park: Youth Showcase” this Thursday evening taking place at Petco Park.

Members of this youth rock band are Ella Greupner on guitar and vocals; Zoey Preston on lead guitar; Evan Bucholtz on drums; and Christina Milne on bass.

The band is representing the high school, Canyon Crest Academy.

Band members joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss their band and the event.