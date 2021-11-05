Petco Park to host several events this holiday season

Petco Park will be a busy place the next few months and specifically over the next few days. Starting tomorrow, November 5 through Wednesday, November 10, Petco Park will be hosting 4 events across 5 days. Friday, November 5 – A sold out concert in Gallagher Square in partnership with Live Nation. ($uicideboy$ as part of their Grey Day Tour). Saturday, November 6 through Sunday, November 7 – A two-day country festival called Wild Horses is coming to Petco Park’s Gallagher Square. Tuesday, November 9 – Playboi Carti is performing at the Petco Park’s Sycuan Stage in Gallagher Square as part of his King Vamp tour. To cap off this span of events, on Wednesday, November 10, Michelob ULTRA is hosting their Movement Live event at Petco Park, which will include a 500-person spin class on the playing field joined by Latin music artist Becky G with live music by Grammy-winning artists, DJ and producer, Zedd.





Simultaneously, construction is taking place in preparation of the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, which will make its Petco Park debut this year on Tuesday, December 28.

Looking ahead to a few weeks from now, The Holiday Market at Petco Park is also returning to Gallagher Square from November 29 through December 24 from 4:00-10:00 p.m. daily.