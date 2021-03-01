Petco Park Vaccination Super Station closed through Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A shortage of vaccines has closed the Petco Park COVID-19 vaccination super station through Tuesday.

According to UC San Diego Health, which runs the county’s largest vaccine site at Petco Park, all appointments for Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be rescheduled. The site was also closed Saturday.

People who were scheduled on those days can check their MyUCSDChart account — the health system’s electronic notification system — or email for details.

It is the third time in as many weeks that the site has had to close due to vaccine shortages.

The closure comes at an inopportune time, as more than 500,000 emergency services, child care and education and food and agriculture workers were scheduled to be eligible to receive vaccines beginning this week.

San Diego County public health officials also reported 262 new infections and 19 deaths Sunday.

Of the county’s population over the age of 16, 20.5% — or 550,227 people– have received at least one dose and 9.4% — or 251,738 people — have been fully inoculated the county reported on Saturday.

Sunday’s data increased the cumulative totals in the county to 260,356 cases and 3,303 deaths.

Of 13,819 tests reported by the county, 2% returned positive. The 14- day rolling average remained at 4.4%.

Hospitalizations decreased from 569 on Thursday with 184 people in intensive care beds to 538 hospitalized and 175 in ICU beds Friday. One month ago, there were 1,408 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 408 of whom were in the ICU. There are 53 available, staffed ICU beds in the county.

There were seven community outbreaks reported Sunday, part of 30 in the past week tied to 122 cases.