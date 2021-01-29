Petco Park Vaccine Super Center reopens after weather forced a repairs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The UC San Diego Health Vaccination Super Station at Petco Park was reopened Wednesday. People who had appointments Tuesday were rescheduled for Saturday.

The site was closed Tuesday for repairs, and closed Monday due to inclement weather. People who were scheduled to receive a vaccination at the site on Monday had their appointments rescheduled for Thursday.

The county has received more than 485,900 vaccines and more than 269,000 have been administered. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said there is a normal lag in reporting these numbers, but 1.6% of the county’s population over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated and demand remains high.

Fletcher announced Thursday the Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District will immediately begin offering free transit rides on buses and trolleys to get people to and from their vaccination appointments. Riders will only need to show a confirmation email of their vaccine appointment that day. This can be a printout or on a smartphone.

“As the county continues to ramp up vaccination efforts we want to ensure San Diego residents have every opportunity to get to their appointment,” said Fletcher, MTS board chair. “Our goal is to make sure our region is able to overcome this crisis and do all we can for the health and safety of residents. Offering free rides on transit is a crucial component in that effort, and ensuring equity of access to the county vaccination centers.”

It was announced Wednesday a new Vaccination Super Station will open in North County on Sunday. The vaccine distribution site will open on the Cal State San Marcos campus, with the capability to vaccinate up to 5,000 individuals a day with appointments. Appointments for that site can be made starting Saturday.

Fletcher said an East County Super Station is in the works for next week, but he didn’t name a date or location.

Appointments can be made at www.vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.

To make it easier for San Diegans to make an appointment to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, the County today launched a new interactive map showing all the vaccination sites.