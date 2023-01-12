Pete Buttegieg takes heat for FAA computer outage

LOS ANGELES (KUSI) – A Federal Aviation Administration computer outage prompted a rare nationwide grounding of airlines overnight starting Tuesday, Jan. 10.

GOP lawmakers have placed a certain amount of blame on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The ground stop was lifted around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and the FAA proclaimed that “normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S.” But the damage had already been done.

At LAX, there were 22 flight cancellations as of late morning, along with more than 300 delayed flights in and out of the airport, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. Nationally, there were more than 8,100 delays of flights within, into or out of the United States, along with roughly 1,200 cancellations, according to FlightAware.

Hollywood Burbank Airport had 51 delayed flights and 14 cancellations, while John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana had 81 delays and nine cancellations. Long Beach had 30 delays and 10 cancellations.

It was unclear exactly how many of those delays and cancellations were specifically due to the FAA computer failure.

According to the FAA, the agency’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system “failed” and led to the grounding of flights. The NOTAM system notifies workers of flight operations of essential information.

“The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information,” according to the agency.

President Joe Biden was briefed by the Secretary of Transportation about the system outage.

“There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the president directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted.

All flights that were already in the sky during the outage were safe to land, according to the FAA.

The NOTAM system alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight, according to the FAA.