Pete Melucci discusses Christopher Columbus Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Although Christopher Columbus and his legacy have been at the center of controversy, many still regard his voyages and discovery as the start of the European colonization of the Americas.

Pete Melucci, Founder of Arizona Italian American Chamber of Commerce, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the legacy of Columbus.

Melucci referenced the racism that Italian-Americans endured during the early years of America’s history.

Christopher Columbus never set foot in North America, but had originally planned to sail to Asia, Melucci said.

Despite everything that transpired, he broke that door open for Europeans coming here, Melucci noted.