Pete Wilson statue returns to Downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A bronze statue of former California Governor Pete Wilson has returned to its former spot in Downtown San Diego about two months after it was removed because of alleged “pushback” from political advocates in the community.

At the time, protesters asked for the statue to be removed due to Wilson’s support of anti-immigration legislation during his tenure as Governor of California. This was a common demand from political groups across the country at the time.

KUSI learned that neither the City, City Council, nor the Mayor had any knowledge of the statue’s removal. The Mayor’s office said the land is private, and the statue was privately funded.

The decision to remove the statue was made by the President of Horton Walk, Stephen Williams. Horton Walk is the California non-profit who is the current owner of the statue.

Regarding the removal, Williams said, “we have decided to secure an protect this statue in a place of safekeeping. No decision has been made at this time as to when or if the statue will be returned.”

But on November 30, 2020, the bronze statue of Pete Wilson returned to its original location without any controversy.

The LA Times reported that Williams released a statement saying, “the statue of Pete Wilson is a symbol of all that is great about San Diego and its unlimited future.”

EARLIER STORY: Pete Wilson statue removed from Downtown San Diego