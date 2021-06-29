Peter Pan Jr. Theater begins return of excellent youth theater

LA MESA (KUSI) – The 50th Anniversary of La Mesa’s Peter Pan Jr. Theater is back.

After navigating how to handle theater amid the pandemic, the Peter Pan Jr. Theater has made it out alive and stronger than ever.

La Mesa Mayor and Director of Peter Pan Jr. Theater, Mark Arapostathis joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the return of the show.

Mayor Arapostathis described that the theater’s main focus is to teach character and leadership, as well as politeness through art and theater.

The shows started on the night of June 28 and run until July 3.

For more information visit: www.ppjt.org

To purchase tickets and support arts and theater in La Mesa visit: www.ppjt.org/tickets