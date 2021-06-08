Peter Pan Junior Theater prepares to hold in-person summer shows

LA MESA (KUSI) – The volunteer-run and nonprofit Peter Pan Junior Theater is preparing for plenty of shows this summer at the Joan B. Kroc Theatre.

The organization produces at least one Broadway musical per year and since 1970 has used art to teach children leadership and character.

Director Mark Arapostathis and La Mesa Mayor joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the upcoming shows.

The cast is made of 4th-8th grade students from the La Mesa Spring Valley School District.

“Peter Pan” is will be playing June 28, 29, 30, July 1, 2, 3, 2021 at the Joan B. Kroc Theatre.

Show times are 7 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Matinees at 1 p.m. on July 2 and July 3.

For more info visit ppjt.org