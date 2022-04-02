Peter Pan Junior Theater presents ‘Once Upon A Mattress,’ celebrates 52 years





LA MESA (KUSI) – Peter Pan Junior Theater will be performing “Once Upon a Mattress” at the Kroc Theater from March 30 to April 2 — without masks.

The theater is a La Mesa nonprofit youth theater that focuses on character, leadership, acceptance, inclusion, and kindness.

The show is directed by none other than Mark Arapostathis “Dr. A.,” Mayor of La Mesa, co-founder, and teacher at La Mesa Arts Academy.

Dr. A. himself joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the play.

“Once Upon a Mattress” is the story of “The Princess and The Pea” and a Broadway classic written by Mary Rogers, who is the daughter of famed Broadway composer, Richard Rogers.

For tickets visit www.ppjt.org.