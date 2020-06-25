Petition to rename the Andrew Jackson Post Office in El Cajon circulates online

EL CAJON (KUSI) – A petition to rename a San Diego Post Office is being widely circulated online.

The Andrew Jackson Post Office on El Cajon Boulevard is facing criticism by some for its name.

The petition says the post office should be renamed because Andrew Jackson owned slaves and for his role in the treatment of Native Americans.

Erik Anderson, the creator of the petition, spoke to KUSI News about his goal of renaming the post office. Anderson said, “Andrew Jackson was a slave master and he was responsible for more genocide on the Trail of Tears than any president in the history of our country. He was a bad guy, and they’re honoring him by giving him a name of a post office and I don’t think that is right.”

The petition proposes the post office be renamed after Harriet Tubman.